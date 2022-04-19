“The jack of all trades has more scope for perfection,” says artist Manav Durga

Be perfect at one thing! Do not sail on too many boats! A jack of all trades cannot be a master of any! These are some statements that people use to demotivate multi-faceted personalities with varying interests. Artist Manav Durga, who is a powerhouse of talent, recently opened up about this notion. He said that the jack of all trades has a greater chance of being perfect. “This is contrary to the popular belief, but I strongly endorse following everything you like, because life is short”, says the artist who has been interested in performing arts, debating, orchestra, and numerous other fields ever since he was in school.

Manav explains that some people like too many things and he doesn’t see any sense in not following them only because someone told you to be perfect at just one. “When a person has varied interests, they have multiple opportunities too. They work hard to learn everything they like and create a plethora of opportunities for themselves”, he says.

The young artist has always been a performer. When he was just 18, Manav made his debut in theater acting and moved to professional theater. The appreciation he received motivated him to venture into camera acting.

Manav says that the only thing that makes someone perfect is learning. He believes that there are no perfect people but perfect lessons and strives to get them from all sources possible. His friends know Manav as a traveler who loves to be on the move. Manav loves all the cultural immersion that he gets. He has lived in Delhi, Dubai, and Mumbai and has explored practically all of India and many parts of the world.

Manav is a food-loving fitness enthusiast. Well, that may seem like an oxymoron, but once you meet Manav, you believe in the possibility of such a term. He loves to eat and hits the gym every day. He tries to maintain a healthy diet and is an active sports person.

He has received applause for his performance at national-level sports competitions. Lawn tennis and Badminton have his heart and he gives his best on the courts just like in his acting. He is also learning gymnastics and freestyle dance to follow his varied interests.

He admits that movies like the godfather, Rockstar, and Goodfellas have served as great inspirations for him. He treats actors like Robert de Niro, Naseeruddin shah, Ayushman Khurana, and Ranveer Singh, as his role models. His acting acumen is also an inspiration for many and he believes in balancing classical and method acting.

Manav maintains his mental health with regular yoga and meditation and thinks that they help him focus on his performance.

Multi-faceted personalities like Manav are rare and we hope he continues to perform with such a versatile streak in him.

(Sponsored feature)