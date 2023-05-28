The India House: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher reunite after Karthikeya 2, Ram Charan to produce pan-India film

The India House/Ram Charan Twitter

After the blockbuster success of mystery action-thriller Karthikeya 2 last year, Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher are set to reunite for their pan-India patriotic film The India House: Jai Mata Di, whose title was revealed by the RRR superstar Ram Charan on Sunday, May 28 morning.

Sharing the title announcement video on his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi's son Ram wrote, "On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!".

The teaser shows Nikhil will play Shiva, while Anupam will play the freedom fighter, Shyamji Krishna Varma. The title refers to India House, the student house that promoted nationalist views among Indian students from 1905 to 1910 in London. Funded by Shyamji Krishna Varma, multiple revolutionaries such as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Bhikaji Cama, V.N. Chatterjee, Lala Har Dayal, and Madan Lal Dhingra among others were its members.

The India House is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which also produced The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, and Ram Charan and Vikram Reddy under their new banner V Mega Pictures. The Magadheera actor said that he wants to encourage new and young talent with this company.

"We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent", said Ram Charan in a statement.



