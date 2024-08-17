The Greatest of All Time trailer: Thalapathy Vijay is both father and son teaming up against terrorists in mass actioner

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and headlined by Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, The Greatest of All Time will release in cinemas worldwide on September 5.

The makers of The Greatest of All Time unveiled the trailer of the film on Saturday, August 17. The much-anticipated movie sees Thalapathy Vijay in a double role of a father and son teaming up against terrorists to prevent a bomb explosion in Chennai. The trailer is filled with slick, high-octane action sequences, promising that the film will be a power-packed entertainer.

Director Venkat Prabhu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, shared the trailer, and wrote, "Presenting my hero THE @actorvijay the way you have been longing to see for ages! Here is #TheGoatTrailer like never before." Vijay also shared the trailer on his social media handles.

In the trailer, the elder character of Thalapathy Vijay is introduced as the one who has completed 68 successful international operations, is a hostage negotiator, field agent, spy, and the G.O.A.T. of SATS, the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. When he faces challenges in his fight against the terrorists, his son (played by Vijay again) comes to his rescue. The father-son duo is then seen doing multiple action stunts together to foil the plan of the terrorists and save the city of Chennai.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans shared their excitement for the film. One of them wrote, "Mark My Words The Greatest Of All Time‌ will be the first movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark in Kollywood", while another added, "Best trailer I've ever seen for a Thalapathy Vijay film. Pure international stuff! Nothing can stop The Greatest Of All Time from becoming a blockbuster now."

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, The Greatest of All Time features an ensemble cast consisting of Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

The upcoming film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 5. The action-packed entertainer is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh under their banner AGS Entertainment. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Venkat Raajen serves as the editor.

