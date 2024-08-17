The Greatest of All Time trailer: Thalapathy Vijay is both father and son teaming up against terrorists in mass actioner

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Greatest of All Time trailer: Thalapathy Vijay is both father and son teaming up against terrorists in mass actioner

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and headlined by Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, The Greatest of All Time will release in cinemas worldwide on September 5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Greatest of All Time trailer: Thalapathy Vijay is both father and son teaming up against terrorists in mass actioner
The Greatest of All Time trailer/YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The makers of The Greatest of All Time unveiled the trailer of the film on Saturday, August 17. The much-anticipated movie sees Thalapathy Vijay in a double role of a father and son teaming up against terrorists to prevent a bomb explosion in Chennai. The trailer is filled with slick, high-octane action sequences, promising that the film will be a power-packed entertainer.

Director Venkat Prabhu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, shared the trailer, and wrote, "Presenting my hero THE @actorvijay the way you have been longing to see for ages! Here is #TheGoatTrailer like never before." Vijay also shared the trailer on his social media handles.

In the trailer, the elder character of Thalapathy Vijay is introduced as the one who has completed 68 successful international operations, is a hostage negotiator, field agent, spy, and the G.O.A.T. of SATS, the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. When he faces challenges in his fight against the terrorists, his son (played by Vijay again) comes to his rescue. The father-son duo is then seen doing multiple action stunts together to foil the plan of the terrorists and save the city of Chennai.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans shared their excitement for the film. One of them wrote, "Mark My Words The Greatest Of All Time‌ will be the first movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark in Kollywood", while another added, "Best trailer I've ever seen for a Thalapathy Vijay film. Pure international stuff! Nothing can stop The Greatest Of All Time from becoming a blockbuster now."

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, The Greatest of All Time features an ensemble cast consisting of Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

The upcoming film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 5. The action-packed entertainer is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh under their banner AGS Entertainment. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Venkat Raajen serves as the editor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement