The Greatest of All Time OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu and headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, The Greatest of All Time or The GOAT earned Rs 450 crore gross at the box office worldwide.

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, The Greatest of All Time was releases in cinemas on September 5. The sci-fi action thriller, also marketed as GOAT, also featured Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The Greatest of All Time emerged as a commercial success as it earned Rs 250 crore net in India and Rs 450 crore gross at the global box office. It is the highest-grossing Tamil film and the third-highest grossing Indian film of the year behind the epic sci-fi action drama Kalki 2898 AD and the horror comedy Stree 2.

Within a month of its release, the Vijay-starrer will be streaming on Netflix from October 3 in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Taking to its social media handles, the OTT giant shared the announcement poster. "Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay’s The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi", the caption along with the post read.

The action thriller is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under their banner AGS Entertainment. It is Vijay's penultimate film as the superstar has announced that he will quit films and focus on his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after his final film Thalapathy 69.



Last month, it was revealed that Vijay's last movie will be a political drama as the actor will be "the torch bearer of democracy" in Thalapathy 69. It will be directed by H. Vinoth, whose last three films Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu were headlined by Ajith Kumar. Thalapathy Vijay's final film is slated to release in October 2025.

