Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is now the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Fighter, and HanuMan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend
The Greatest of All Time box office collection
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action thriller The Greatest of All Time was released in cinemas on September 5. The film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, who plays a double role, and also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

The Greatest of All Time is wreaking havoc at the box office. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, GOAT earned Rs 34 crore on Sunday, i.e. September 8, taking its net domestic collection to Rs 137 crore and gross domestic collection to Rs 161 crore. The action thriller has earned Rs 120 crore from its overseas collection, and thus, GOAT has minted Rs 281 crore globally in its extended weekend.

The Venkat Prabhu directorial has surpassed the Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys and become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu), Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 (Hindi), Siddharth Anand's Fighter (Hindi), and Prasanth Varma's HanuMan (Telugu).

On its second day itself, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. It had surpassed the neo-noir action drama Raayan, which was headlined and helmed by Dhanush, and earned Rs 154 crore worldwide when it hit the theatres in July last week.

GOAT or The Greatest Of All Time was made with the tentative title of Thalapathy 68 as it's Vijay's 68th film in the leading role. Vijay has announced that he will quit films and focus on his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after Thalapathy 69. His last film's details haven't been announced yet. 

Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film is bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under their banner AGS Entertainment. As per reports, the film is made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore. With no big film set to release until September 27 when Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 will hit theatres, Vijay is expected to recover its cost and break more records at the box office.

READ | India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bigg Boss, Crime Patrol

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement