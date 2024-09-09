GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is now the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Fighter, and HanuMan.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action thriller The Greatest of All Time was released in cinemas on September 5. The film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, who plays a double role, and also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

The Greatest of All Time is wreaking havoc at the box office. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, GOAT earned Rs 34 crore on Sunday, i.e. September 8, taking its net domestic collection to Rs 137 crore and gross domestic collection to Rs 161 crore. The action thriller has earned Rs 120 crore from its overseas collection, and thus, GOAT has minted Rs 281 crore globally in its extended weekend.

The Venkat Prabhu directorial has surpassed the Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys and become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu), Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 (Hindi), Siddharth Anand's Fighter (Hindi), and Prasanth Varma's HanuMan (Telugu).

On its second day itself, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. It had surpassed the neo-noir action drama Raayan, which was headlined and helmed by Dhanush, and earned Rs 154 crore worldwide when it hit the theatres in July last week.

GOAT or The Greatest Of All Time was made with the tentative title of Thalapathy 68 as it's Vijay's 68th film in the leading role. Vijay has announced that he will quit films and focus on his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after Thalapathy 69. His last film's details haven't been announced yet.

Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film is bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under their banner AGS Entertainment. As per reports, the film is made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore. With no big film set to release until September 27 when Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 will hit theatres, Vijay is expected to recover its cost and break more records at the box office.

