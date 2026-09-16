The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 OTT release date: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover show to return on Netflix in September

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 premieres on September 26, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix. Kapil Sharma will lead the much-loved gang comprising of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Netflix is all set to bring back the beloved comedy gang with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The Great Indian Kapil Show will return to celebrate Hasi Ka Tyo-HAHA-haar (Festival of Laughter) with audiences. With Kapil Sharma leading the brigade, and the much-loved gang Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu bringing their signature chaos, Season 5 promises the quintessential The Great Indian Kapil Show experience "only bigger, crazier and more delightfully unpredictable," as per a press release.

Talking about returning for another season, Kapil Sharma said, "Every season, we think we have done enough masti, and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly... be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix, further added, "As we continue to build our comedy slate with diverse voices, formats and flavours, The Great Indian Kapil Show has carved out a distinct place for itself as an all-time and evergreen family entertainer. Now in its fifth season, the show stands as proof that our curated approach for this show is bringing audiences of all ages together, creating a shared cultural experience. Returning after a six-month gap, the anticipation around the show has been building, and we're thrilled to bring it back with an exciting line-up of guests right at the start of the festive season. This season is all about ‘har type ka funny’, with Kapil truly living up to his title as the comedy king. We're excited to bring audiences fresh moments, unexpected surprises and, above all, more reasons to make 'Hasi Ka Tyohaar' a celebration for everyone."

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 premieres on September 26, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix. This time, the guest mix will bring together the many facets, characters and colours that make India, and celebrate them all wholeheartedly.

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