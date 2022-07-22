The Gray Man Twitter review: Dhanush performs 'better than' Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, say netizens

Create: Dhanush/Instagram

The Gray Man, which stars Dhanush, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling has been released on Netflix on Friday. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who are known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

As soon as the film released, netizens started reacting to it. They took to social media and expressed how much they liked the movie. One of the social media users wrote, “Indian Superstar dhanushkraja. Performance Better Than Lead Actors Can't Wait For AVIKSAN.”

" Indian Superstar @dhanushkraja Performance Better Than Lead Actors

Can't Wait For AVIKSAN #TheGrayMan Arrives From Today 12.30 PM #Vaathi

Another said, “The Gray Man Review: Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans' Action Thriller is Far Off From Reality and Logic.” The third person wrote, “Exclusive Viewing of #TheGrayMan on @NetflixSA Movie review Easily my favorite action movie of the year. Never been more proud to be Tamil on @dhanushkraja's iconic performance #Dhanush The Gray Man releases TODAY! Join us for the Watch Party.”

#TheGrayMan is yet another attempt by Netflix at the big-budget blockbuster, but sadly it just doesn't live up to the pedigree of its cast.



https://t.co/E5g8epq3ex#TheGrayMan is in theatres now and available on @netflix on July 22nd, 2022.

My review of #TheGrayMan (the review is probably inflated as I was seeing @ChrisEvans after movie for Q&A & was excited!): Great action scenes, Chris shines as villain. Don't expect too many jokes, not that kind of movie. If you like this cast you will like it and enjoy I think. — Ann Scott (@awscott21) July 21, 2022

Here's my review of the #TheGrayMan — a movie filled with cardboard character cutouts and Chris Evans doing everything he can to save this inexcusably dull thriller.https://t.co/MdICTND4cx — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) July 21, 2022

As per the official synopsis shared by the streaming giant on YouTube, "THE GRAY MAN is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it", it further reads. Dhanush tagged the Russo Brothers on Twitter and shared the link to the much-anticipated film's trailer.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film also stars Ana de Armas Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in key roles. With a production budget of $200 million, it is said to be the costliest film ever made by Netflix.