The Gray Man: Dhanush talks about his intense role as Avik San, says 'be it romance or sad scenes..'

File Photo

Dhanush's incredible performance in The Gray Man has fans running crazy. Anthony and Joe Russo, famed for making superhero blockbusters like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame for Marvel Studios, are the film's directors. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his character, work and a lot more.

When asked about his role in The Gray Man and how he bringers danger with his body language, he told Film Companion, “It’s about conviction. Be it romance, or sad scenes, or comedy, it’s all about conviction – how much you can do justice to the character you are playing. It was an issue I faced in the early stages of my career. I had to find a way — action is a very big part of Indian films and I had a lean physique. Now a protagonist can be thin and wiry, but back in 2000, it was not like that. There was a grammar, you needed to be big to beat up 4 to 5 guys. I was launched in 2002, I started filming in 2000. Around 2005 and 2006, I had to find a way to convince the audience that I could beat up four to five guys. I had to work on my body language and do it with conviction. So, it’s lot of training and experience. I would like to thank all the stunt choreographers who I worked with in the past 22 years. It’s because of what I’ve learnt from them that I’m doing stunts in a Hollywood film.”

While talking about his next ambition, he said, “I like to keep my ambitions very close to my chest. I don’t share them because back then in 2002, if I’d told anyone that I would win four National Awards or star in a Hollywood film, they would have laughed at my face. So, I believe in doing and then talking, rather than talking about it before. And I don’t know how far I’m going to go or what’s going to happen to me. God has been very kind, He has been guiding me throughout my journey and it’s an absolute miracle that I have come this far. Without a superpower, without my mother’s prayers, I don’t believe I could have come this far. So, I have learnt to dream big and not tell people what I am dreaming about. I do have very big ambitions in my heart. So let’s see where God takes me.”

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film also stars Ana de Armas Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in key roles. With a production budget of $200 million, it is said to be the costliest film ever made by Netflix.