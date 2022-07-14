The Gray Man: Dhanush believes his kids Yathra, Linga 'stole the limelight' at film's premiere

Dhanush with his kids

South superstar is all set to take the West by storm with his debut actioner The Gray Man, and the actor is promoting the film with full force. The Maari actor attended the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatres, looking dapper in a black tuxedo. But, someone stole the limelight from him. Actually, there were two boys who stole the limelight from him. They are none other than Dhanush's kids Yathra and Linga.

Just like their father, the boys also donned the tuxedo to perfection, and together they were looking like a trio of cool agents, like Men in Black. Dhanush shared a carousel post with three photos from the premiere event. While posting these photos, Dhanush wrote, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you (heart emojis). At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."

Check out the post

Well not only, Dhanush but several of his followers agreed with the actor and stated that the young buds have certainly stole the limelight from him. A user asserted, "Wow... the Boys are rocking." Another user added, "Can’t Blame them. The Boys Rocking it with U. Ur Tux is on (fire emoji) Bruhh." A user called it, "Million dollar picture." Another user called "Thalaiva... semma ya irukinga."

Previously at a press conference in Los Angeles, Dhanush revealed how he ended up being a part of the film. While stating that he actually 'didn't know' how he ended up bagging the film, Dhanush added that he was super thrilled to learn and explore the opportunity. At the press conference, when asked how he landed the opportunity and became a part of The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "I don't know how I ended up in this film." In an impromptu response to Dhanush's answer, his co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling burst into laughter. Dhanush then added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don't get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore." The Gray Man will premiere on July 15 on Netflix.