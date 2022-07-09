The Ghost teaser: Nagarjuna impresses in action sequence, shows off his sword fighting skills

The Ghost teaser

On Saturday night, Nagarjuna himself presented the teaser for his forthcoming action film The Ghost amid considerable anticipation. The Killing Machine, a brief teaser that provides viewers their first glimpse of Nagarjuna's enigmatic character from the movie and demonstrates his incredible sword fighting prowess.

The teaser begins with a dark alleyway shot of Nagarjuna fighting three guys while facing his back to the camera. He takes out two swords, holding one in each hand, and attacks his many foes. He kills them all one by one in a fairly gory combat that is well orchestrated. Then, when Nagarjuna grinned at the camera, the camera panned to reveal his face. There were no lines in any of the scenes.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the film’s makers wrote, "Hold on to your breath! Presenting the Vicious #KILLINGMACHINE #TheGHOST arrives with breathtaking action in theatres from October 5.”





Another rumour was also dispelled by the announcement. Some rumours had stated that the movie was headed directly to OTT. But Nagarjuna made it clear at the teaser premiere that The Ghost will open in theatres first.

Fans raved over Nagarjuna's appearance and the teaser as a whole. Many users flocked to social media to declare it the biggest hit of the year.

The movie, which also features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran, was directed and produced by Pravin Sattaru. Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, Northstar Entertainment is financing The Ghost. Nagarjuna will also be seen in a supporting role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra before The Ghost. The movie, which debuts on September 7, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt.