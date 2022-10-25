Search icon
The Ghost OTT release: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan starrer action thriller

Read on to know the streaming details for The Ghost, which was released in the theatres on October 5 and clashed with Chiranjeevi's GodFather.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

The Ghost/Twitter

Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role of an Interpol agent Vikram Naidu, The Ghost was released in the theatres on October 5, coinciding with the festive occasion of Dussehra. The film didn't perform well at the box office as it clashed with Chiranjeevi starrer political action thriller GodFather.

Now, within a month, The Ghost is ready for its digital premiere as announced by Netflix India on its social media platforms on the morning of Tuesday, October 25. The action thriller, starring Sonal Chauhan as the leading lady, will be available on the streaming platform from November 2 onwards.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal, the Praveen Sattaru directorial also features Gul Panag who plays the Criminal actor's sister in the film. Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Srikanth Iyengar and Jayaprakash are also seen in pivotal roles.

For portraying the Interpol agent in the action-packed entertainer The Ghost, bankrolled by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Nagarjuna's preparations included learning the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and the Japanese sword-fighting Katana.

READ | The Ghost Twitter review: Nagarjuna's film opens to positive reviews, moviegoers call it 'blockbuster hit'

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently returned to Bollywood after nineteen years with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in which he played Anish Shetty, the keeper of Nandiastra, and his brief role was hugely appreciated by the moviegoers. 

The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a crucial cameo in Ayan's film. Before Brahmastra, his last Hindi film appearance came in JP Dutta's LOC: Kargil, based on the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan. In the 2003 historical war film, Nagarjuna played Maj. Padmapani Acharya, who was awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for his valour and courage in Kargil.

