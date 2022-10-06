The Ghost box office day 1 estimates: Nagarjuna's action thriller likely to earn Rs 7 crore worldwide

File photo

Nagarjuna Akkineni's The Ghost, which debuted in theatres yesterday, October 5, has received overwhelmingly good reviews so far. The release of GodFather on the same day as the movie may be one factor in the low box office performance of the movie.

According to filmybeat, the movie will likely make Rs 7 crore worldwide.

In contrast, the worldwide gross for the movie GodFather is predicted to be Rs 35 crore.

Praveen Sattaru's directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in pivotal roles. The Ghost is said to be mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Suniel Narang, Puskur, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have produced this highly intense action thriller.

In the film's trailer, Nagarjuna's character as The Ghost is seen saying that money and success get you more enemies than happiness. The trailer gives you the impression that the Ghost has many enemies. The list grows bigger after he assumes the responsibility of protecting his sister's family from the underworld.

Read: The Ghost Twitter review: Nagarjuna's film opens to positive reviews, moviegoers call it 'blockbuster hit'

The film's trailer gives an impression of Nagarjuna's fierce performance, and it appears that the actor has truly pulled off some lethal exploits. In this most recent trailer, a short bit of practically every action scene in the film appears to have been shown.

Nagarjun was recently seen in Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva which got a massive response from the audience, and the film collected over Rs 425 crores gross worldwide. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.