The Ghost box office collection day 4 estimate: Nagarjuna starrer action thriller likely to earn Rs 6.75 crore

The Ghost box office collection: Moviegoers are choosing Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller GodFather over Nagarjuna's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

The Ghost/File photo

Nagarjuna starrer action thriller The Ghost was released in the theatres worldwide on October 5, along with Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller GodFather, and received mixed to negative reviews from the critics. The moviegoers are thus avoiding seeing The Ghost on the big screen and on the other hand, GodFather is running to packed theatres worldwide.

As per the early box office estimates provided by the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Nagarjuna starrer earned only Rs 1.30 crore on its fourth day of release, i.e. on Saturday, October 8, taking the total collections to Rs 6.75 crore worldwide. The portal also states that The Ghost earned Rs 3.5 crore, Rs 1.25 crore, and Rs 0.70 crore in its first three days.

Apart from the South superstar, the Praveen Sattaru directorial features two Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag as the leading ladies with the former playing his love interest while the latter playing his sister. Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Jayaprakash are also seen in pivotal roles.

The Ghost, bankrolled by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, features Nagarjuna as the retired RAW officer Vikram Naidu. The Criminal star learnt the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and the Japanese sword-fighting Katana for his role in the film.

READ | Brahmastra: Nagarjuna opens up on the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, wishes to return for Part Two Dev

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently returned to Bollywood after nineteen years with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in which he played Anish Shetty, the keeper of Nandiastra, and his brief role was hugely appreciated by the moviegoers. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Before Brahmastra, his last Hindi film appearance came in JP Dutta's LOC: Kargil, based on the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

