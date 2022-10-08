Search icon
The Ghost box office collection day 3 estimate: Nagarajuna's film likely to earn Rs 5.70 crore

The Ghost box office collection: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, and Gul Panag starrer action thriller hasn't been able to impress moviegoers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

The Ghost/File photo

Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, the spy action thriller The Ghost didn't receive good reviews from the audience and the critics when it was released in the theatres on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. And the same is being reflected in its collections as the film has taken a low opening at the ticket windows.

According to the early box office estimates provided by the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Nagarjuna starrer earned only Rs 0.95 crore on its third day of release taking the three-day total collections to Rs 5.70 crore worldwide. The portal also states that The Ghost earned Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day and Rs 1.25 crore on its second day.

The Ghost, which has been mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, features Nagarjuna as the retired RAW officer Vikram. The star learnt the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and the Japanese sword fighting Katana for his role.

The main reason for The Ghost's shockingly low start is that fact that it clashed with Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather at the box office. The Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Lucifer has taken a massive opening with collections of over Rs 69 crore worldwide in two days of its release.

Apart from Nagarjuna, who was most recently seen in Brahmastra Part One Shiva sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the Praveen Sattaru directorial features two Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag as the leading ladies. Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Jayaprakash are also seen in pivotal roles.

