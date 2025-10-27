The Family Man Season 3: Prime Video to make big announcement on Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Raj & DK's spy thriller series on...

The streaming giant Prime Video will unveil the release date of Raj & DK's Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy action thriller series The Family Man Season 3 tomorrow.

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man premiered in 2019 and the second season, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the antagonist, dropped in 2021 on Prime Video. For four long years, fans of the spy action thriller series have been waiting, urging, e-mailing, and asking for any update on the third season of the much-loved show created by Raj & DK.

The growing calls from fans have transformed this sentiment into a rallying cry that has been echoing on the social media platforms of not only Prime Video but also Raj, DK, Manoj Bajpayee, and the rest of the cast. Finally, it seems like all their requests are about to pay off, as Prime Video has dropped a clue and will unveil the date and details of the latest season tomorrow.

Created by Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, ­Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the new additions in the third season and will be seen in the negative roles.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, The Family Man Season 3 is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. The much-awaited show is set to premiere soon exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

