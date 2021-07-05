‘The Family Man’ actor Sharad Kelkar reveals he was 'mercilessly bullied' as a child for stammering

‘The Family Man’ actor Sharad Kelkar was highly appreciated for his work in the series. Leaving fans in complete admiration, the actor has been stealing people’s hearts with his work.

Recently, he came in conversation with The New Indian Express and he talked about his speech problem.

He said, “You know, I used to suffer from stammering. I was mercilessly bullied as a child for it. But look at me now; I'm in a profession that requires me to use my speech skills." Sharad has, in previous interviews also, talked about suffering from a speech disorder and overcoming it.

From being loved on television with roles in Bairi Piya (2010) and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (2012), he took a big leap to the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela in 2013. To this he said,“This is the bane of our industry. Filmmakers are not keen to take risks. They like to cast people they have seen earlier in a particular role. And I don’t really blame them. With the amount of money riding on each film, cautiousness is part of the game,” says the actor.

Talking about his Bollywood hits he said, “When these films came to me, I knew I had to accept them. Completely different from each other, they offered me the chance to prove that I was more than just brawn,”.

Also, Recently Sharad posted an adorable photo with his daughter on Instagram.

Take a look-

For the unversed, Sharad was fortunate enough to work in ‘Tanhaji’ in which he played Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; and 'Laxmii', where he portrayed a transgender.