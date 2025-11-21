The Family Man 3 X review: Manoj Bajpayee-Jaideep Ahlawat series opens with mixed reviews, netizens say 'Mood kharab kar diya'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The Family Man 3 X review: Manoj Bajpayee-Jaideep Ahlawat series opens with mixed reviews, netizens say 'Mood kharab kar diya'

Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's The Family Man season 3 has officially dropped on Amazon Prime Video, with viewers already sharing their early reviews about the high-stakes spy action thriller series on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

The Family Man 3 X review: Manoj Bajpayee-Jaideep Ahlawat series opens with mixed reviews, netizens say 'Mood kharab kar diya'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-anticipated The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with fans and viewers actively binging on the seven episodes of the high-stakes spy action thriller series. Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the "most wanted man" in the country.  The excitement among fans is also high with the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur in the popular series. Since the series went on air on November 21, 2025, social media users have been sharing their first reviews on X( formerly known as Twitter). 

The Family Man 3 X reviews

The early reviews on X are generally mixed, with most of the audience expressing disappointment with the abrupt climax. While some of the viewers praised the strong performances, especially Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, others found the new season not as exceptional as the previous seasons. 

Check the review of The Family Man 3 on X here:
 

About The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man is a spy action thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The show also has Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. For the second season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing a section of the season. The latest third season shows the inclusion of new faces like Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a drug smuggler in the North East, and Nimrat Kaur, who is in a prominent role. The main plot revolves around Srikant Tiwari, who is torn between duty, emotions, and responsibilities. He is racing against time, as he must protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE