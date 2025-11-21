The Family Man 3 X review: Manoj Bajpayee-Jaideep Ahlawat series opens with mixed reviews, netizens say 'Mood kharab kar diya'

Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's The Family Man season 3 has officially dropped on Amazon Prime Video, with viewers already sharing their early reviews about the high-stakes spy action thriller series on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The much-anticipated The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with fans and viewers actively binging on the seven episodes of the high-stakes spy action thriller series. Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the "most wanted man" in the country. The excitement among fans is also high with the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur in the popular series. Since the series went on air on November 21, 2025, social media users have been sharing their first reviews on X( formerly known as Twitter).



The Family Man 3 X reviews

The early reviews on X are generally mixed, with most of the audience expressing disappointment with the abrupt climax. While some of the viewers praised the strong performances, especially Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, others found the new season not as exceptional as the previous seasons.



Check the review of The Family Man 3 on X here:



About The Family Man Season 3



The Family Man is a spy action thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The show also has Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. For the second season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing a section of the season. The latest third season shows the inclusion of new faces like Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a drug smuggler in the North East, and Nimrat Kaur, who is in a prominent role. The main plot revolves around Srikant Tiwari, who is torn between duty, emotions, and responsibilities. He is racing against time, as he must protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.