‘The Family Man 2’ star Samantha Akkineni raises the temperature flaunting bare back in sexy outfit

Samantha Akkineni has recently uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a backless top paired with blue jeans.

She captioned the post, ‘Think about all the things you’ve gone through in life that seemed impossible to overcome, yet here you are .. A Survivor’.

Reacting to the photo actress Rakulpreet commented ‘Ufffff ‘followed by a fire emoji.

A fan wrote, ‘best’ and others were all hearts for the actress.

Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Samatha opened up about her insecurities.

She said, “I have had a lot of self-doubts. But over the years, that has changed. I have learnt to deal with my insecurities, learnt to take bigger risks. Today, I’m confident, face my fears and insecurities head-on, and take bigger risks — these are the three biggest changes that I notice in me now”.

For the unversed, Samantha’s portrayal as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the recently-released series The Family Man 2, opened to largely stellar reviews from both the critics as well as the audiences.

On the work front, Samantha will soon start shooting for ‘Shaakuntalam’, a period love story by Gunasekhar where she plays the lead role Shakuntala, while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays the role of Dushyant under and she also has a love triangle romance titled ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.