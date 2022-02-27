‘The Fame Game’ Twitter review: Fans hail Madhuri Dixit’s acting, call her a ‘queen’

Madhuri Dixit's web series ‘The Fame Game’ debuted yesterday on a streaming platform, marking the Dhak Dhak lady of Bollywood's first foray into the realm of web series and OTT. Apart from Madhuri, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Lakshvir Saran play important roles in the series.

Fans appear to be ecstatic about Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut and come back to the cinema after over three years, based on their tweets. The other members of the cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul, were also praised by the Twitterati.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour, and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. "

Check out fans' reactions here-

"Madhuri Dixit is the only man in the film industry"...said Shahrukh Khan. How true !! watch #TheFameGame ..She has excelled with time and experience and proves again why she is the greatest superstar ever..Queen for every reason...@MadhuriDixit #TheFameGame #Netflix pic.twitter.com/erHkHwKe7Y — Suman (@SumanSe94383467) February 25, 2022

Binge-watched #TheFameGame

And my mind is completely blown.@MadhuriDixit performs like channeling all her career best roles in a single project#SanjayKapoor has surprised me and how, #ManavKaul is just so natural and effortless. @Dharmatic_ @NetflixIndia @karanjohar

Epi pic.twitter.com/82Um8Mf4Ms February 25, 2022

What an outstanding series it is. Completely agree with all the critic reviews Madhuri Dixit just nailed it in #TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/bOsVfQx5JZ — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) February 25, 2022

Ok let this sync in… I am done watching #TheFameGame & I am so glad to see a series that has done so much justice to gauge the potential of supremely talented @MadhuriDixit !! Not just MD, the entire cast shines. All actors are excellent. Cannot wait for season 2 - Take a bow! pic.twitter.com/soNQuitlwf — Nitesh R. Shahani (@nitesh__shahani) February 25, 2022

Watching the Fame Game's 1st epi and going to continue.. madhuri mem you are living in that character seriously really fabulous story line suspense make me tension ta ta #TheFameGame@MadhuriDixit #TheFameGameOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/4KgdUmSNWq February 25, 2022

The eight-part series tells the story of popular actress Anamika Anand, who goes missing, and how the facade of her perfect life crumbles to disclose the family's dark secrets.