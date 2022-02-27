Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

‘The Fame Game’ Twitter review: Fans hail Madhuri Dixit’s acting, call her a ‘queen’

Fans appear to be ecstatic about Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut and comeback to the cinema after over three years, based on their tweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

‘The Fame Game’ Twitter review: Fans hail Madhuri Dixit’s acting, call her a ‘queen’

Madhuri Dixit's web series ‘The Fame Game’ debuted yesterday on a streaming platform, marking the Dhak Dhak lady of Bollywood's first foray into the realm of web series and OTT. Apart from Madhuri, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Lakshvir Saran play important roles in the series.

Fans appear to be ecstatic about Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut and come back to the cinema after over three years, based on their tweets. The other members of the cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul, were also praised by the Twitterati.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour, and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. "

 

Check out fans' reactions here-

 

 

 

 

 

 

The eight-part series tells the story of popular actress Anamika Anand, who goes missing, and how the facade of her perfect life crumbles to disclose the family's dark secrets.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.