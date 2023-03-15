Search icon
The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie given Rs 1 lakh by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after film's Oscars triumph

The couple from the Oscar-winning Documentary The Elephant Whisperers gets a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh each as a token of appreciation from the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie given Rs 1 lakh by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after film's Oscars triumph
CM MK Stalin-The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers made India proud after the film won Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The documentary short film made history by becoming the first ever Indian film to win the prestigious award. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s film got appreciated widely and even created an impact as the Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 1 lakh each from CM Relief Fund for all 91 elephant caretakers in the 2 camps in the state, as a token of appreciation.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took to his Twitter and while sharing a video wrote, “#TheElephantWhisperers #AcademyAwards and has made our forestry operations globally known. Mr. Bomman - In appreciation of Belli, I gave Rs. 1 lakh and announced Rs. 1 lakh each to 91 workers of Theppakkad & Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camps and Rs. 9.10 crore for building houses.” In the video, the Tamil Nadu CM can be seen felicitating the couple with a trophy and a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh.

Set in the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, The Elephant Whisperers tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Belli, who is entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. The story tracks how a strong bond develops between the couple and the elephant as they attempt to nurse the injured infant to health. It explores themes of how the tribal folks of India live in harmony with nature.

The Elephant Whisperers at DOC New York Film Festival on November 9, 2022, and got a worldwide release on Netflix on December 8. Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga accepted the award at the 95th Academy Awards that were held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the director dedicated the award to India as she said in her speech, “To my motherland.” The film competed with 4 other films- Haulout, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate in the category of Best Documentary Short Subject and shined on the International platform.

