The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

After sending a legal notice to The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves, Bomman now says he has no idea who sent the legal notice.

The Elephant Whisperers fame Bomman and Bellie recently issued a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves seeking a 'goodwill gesture' of Rs 2 crore from the director. In the legal notice, it is stated that the couple was promised a proper house and an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle and sufficient financial support as a one-time lump sum payment (without mentioning the amount) as compensation for their time, based on the income generated from the project.

The legal notice also said that on the one hand, the couple was introduced as “the real heroes” to the elite, celebrities, sports persons and political leaders, gaining wide publicity for them. But on the other hand, the filmmaker got all the financial benefits from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister of India, the notice stated.

Meanwhile, as per the India Today report, Bomman is now saying that he has no idea who sent the legal notice. In the latest video, Bomman said, “I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met. I don't know what happened there. I don't who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don't have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she'd help me.”

Meanhwhile, as per PTI, both Bomman and Bellie are disappointed with Gonsalves, who had promised them monetary help as well as help with the education of Bellie's granddaughter while making the film. But she now refuses to give even a fraction of the enormous profits made by the film, said Raj. He said the couple have been following the documentary maker around, doing what she was asking them to do, in the hope that when the film did well, they would all prosper together.

“Instead, Gonsalves is not even picking up the phone when Bomman calls,” added Raj. Advocate Mohammed Mansoor who is handling the case said four days ago he received a reply notice from Sikhya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, on behalf of Gonsalves. “In that, she has flatly refused any more help stating that she has already given money to the couple. I will be sending her a rejoinder in a couple of days after consulting with my clients,” said Mansoor. (With inputs from PTI)

