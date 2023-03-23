Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

'Favourite Oscars picture': The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie can't stop smiling as they hold Oscars trophy

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves shared a picture of Bomman and Bellie, the trobal couple featured in the film with the Oscar award won by the movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

'Favourite Oscars picture': The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie can't stop smiling as they hold Oscars trophy
Bomman and Bellie with The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar statue

The Oscar award won by The Elephant Whisperers has reached the one place it was meant to – in the hands of Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple featured in the film. On Wednesday night, the film’s director Kartiki Gonsalves shared a picture of the couple smiling gleefully as they posed with the Oscar won by the film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartiki wrote alongside, “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home.” The picture shows Bomman and Bellie with innocent smiles on their faces, holding the Academy Award and looking at the camera. The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month.

Kaartiki’s followers and other celebs found the picture cute and reacted to it with praise. “Easily my favourite #Oscars picture ever,” wrote composer and singer Vishal Dadlani. Another comment read, “Love that innocent smile on their face.” Many said now the logical progression would be to get the elephants featured in the film pose with the trophy as well. “I think now we need a photo of the Oscar with Raghu and Ammu,” a comment suggested.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kartiki Gonsalves (@kartikigonsalves)

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki and produced by Guneet Monga, tells the tale of Bomman and Bellie caring for an injured elephant calf named Raghu and how the three develop a bond over the years. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, has won praise worldwide.

Eearlier in the month, after a report had suggested that Bomman and Bellie had not seen the film featuring them, Kartiki had set the record straight. Tweeting in reference to the article, she had said, “I’d like to address that Bomman and Bellie were the very first people to watch the documentary at a special viewing by me. They live in the core area of the forest and do not have access to streaming channels.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.