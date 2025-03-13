John Abraham’s new film The Diplomat is inspired from the life of Senior Indian Diplomat Jitender Pal Singh. The actor says the film will remind everyone of Argo.

John Abraham’s new film The Diplomat is all set to hit the screens on March 14, 2025, on the eve of Holi. The film is directed by Shivam Nair and tells the story of senior Indian diplomat Jitender Pal Singh. John Abraham talked in detail about the real person behind his character in the film.

In an interview with Republic World, John Abraham talked about the idea and how it turned into a film. He said, “To simply put it without letting it out, was that he got the girl back home. She was housed in the Indian Embassy for about 20 odd days and all hell broke loose in both the countries—Pakistan and India—and we finally had to get her back home with the help of our then honourable minister late Sushma Swaraj.”

He further said, “It was practically impossible…because she was married to a Pakistani and that’s what made it very, very difficult. In the film there’s a line ‘diplomacy harr desh me chalta hai but in Pakistan, it’s like ice skating. You’re on thin ice. So, just the way he (Jitender Pal Singh) manoeuvred the whole situation, with the help of Pakistanis, is what the film is about. Pretty much like Argo…with a lot of emotions in the end.”

The Diplomat, also featuring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy, has been primarily shot in Delhi.

