The Devil Wears Pradar 2: Karan Johar lauds Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway film; says 'it makes u think of the travesty of our times'

Karan Johar has praised The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling it a sequel that not only brings back nostalgia but also reflects the changing realities of today’s media landscape.

Karan Johar has praised The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling it a sequel that not only brings back nostalgia but also reflects the changing realities of today’s media landscape. The filmmaker, who has often spoken about his admiration for the original, shared that revisiting the iconic world after two decades felt both emotional and insightful.

Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2:

Karan Johar used social media platforms to demonstrate his enduring bond with his first movie, which shaped his views about success and achievement. The sequel made him feel that it combined familiar elements from the past with new storytelling, which matched modern times. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, and was released in theatres on May 1. Johar pointed out that the original movie maintains its legendary status, but the sequel successfully establishes its own value through its portrayal of present-day issues.

A take on today’s media landscape:

Johar demonstrates how the film shows how modern journalism has evolved from its classical roots to its current digital-first approach. He showed different themes, which included how print media has lost its importance, how digital platforms create their dominant power, and how corporations now control artistic expression. He liked how the concepts were shown through comedic elements, which created a powerful effect.

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About the film:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 marks a comeback of the famous franchise, which first began 20 years ago, under the direction of David Frankel and the writing of Aline Brosh McKenna. The sequel brings back the original cast members while introducing new actors who develop the story by maintaining its core themes of ambition and reinvention and excellence pursuit.