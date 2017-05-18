Headlines

Entertainment

The concept of 'Half Girlfriend' is not frivolous: Arjun

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said his film "Half Girlfriend" is quintessentially a love story and the idea of someone having a half girlfriend is not superficial.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2017, 06:38 PM IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said his film "Half Girlfriend" is quintessentially a love story and the idea of someone having a half girlfriend is not superficial.

The 31-year-old actor said certain bonds cannot be categorised as a mere boyfriend-girlfriend relationship.

"It is not frivolous. The concept of the film is not having many half girlfriends, half boyfriends. It is an emotional situation. It is a relationship.

"You feel the bond, you connect with somebody. There are relationships beyond boyfriend and girlfriend who are more than your friends," Arjun said.

The "Ki and Ka" actor, who is essaying the role of a Bihari boy in the Mohit Suri-directed movie, said shooting for the film was a "an eye-opener for all of us who live a cushioned life in cities".

"We somehow realise there is a much bigger India out there. It is an enriching and very humanising experience for me, a boy who grew up in a big city," Arjun said.

"Half Girlfriend" releases this Friday.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

