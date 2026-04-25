The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show, netizens call it 'biggest crossover of 2026'

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the action thriller film Patriot, in which he reunites with Mammootty after nearly two decades. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial features a star-studded cast of Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajeev Menon, and Revathy, among others.

The popular American EDM duo The Chainsmokers recently met Indian cinema star Mohanlal ahead of their live show in Dallas, with a photo of their meeting quickly drawing widespread attention from fans across social media platforms. The duo, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, took to their Instagram account to share a picture posing with Mohanlal along with a caption that read, "Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal."

In the picture, Mohanlal looked stylish in a printed short-sleeve shirt. The upper half of the shirt featured a sky-blue base with large bird motifs in gold and brown shades, while the lower half was designed in a dark navy blue tone. The actor completed the look with blue denim jeans and a white inner shirt.

Netizens react to Mohanlal's photo with The Chainsmokers

Soon after the post was shared, fans from India and abroad reacted enthusiastically to the unexpected meeting. One user wrote, "Dope!!! @thechainsmokers You guys met a true legend @mohanlal," while another called it "the biggest crossover of 2026." A third netizen added, "That friend turns out to be the one of the finest actor of the Indian cinema and The One And Only Lalettan."

Mohanlal's next film is Patriot

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in the espionage action thriller Patriot. The film also stars Mammootty and is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi. Patriot was earlier scheduled for release on April 23, but the much anticipated film will now release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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