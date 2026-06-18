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The Chainsmokers India tour 2026: Check dates, cities, venues, how to book tickets, prices, and more details

The Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20. Their most popular global hits are Closer, Don't Let Me Down, and Something Just Like This.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Chainsmokers India tour 2026: Check dates, cities, venues, how to book tickets, prices, and more details
The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026
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Global electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, known for chartbusters like Closer and Don’t Let Me Down, will return to India later this year for a three-city tour. The Grammy Award-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20. As part of the tour, The Chainsmokers will headline the Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the festival's debut at the iconic venue. Also known for chart-topping hits such as Paris and Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers last performed in India in 2023.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said the duo's music has been deeply intertwined with the lives of young listeners over the past decade. "For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today," Singh said in a statement.

About The Chainsmokers

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers rose to global fame with a string of crossover dance-pop hits. Their catalogue has sold more than 118 million records worldwide and includes three Diamond-certified singles — Closer, Something Just Like This, and the Grammy-winning Don’t Let Me Down. The duo released their EP No Hard Feelings in 2024, followed by Breathe in 2025. Earlier this year, they unveiled Love is Kind, a collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Oaks, also known as Winona Oak. Besides music, Taggart and Pall are also technology investors through Mantis Venture Capital, an early-stage investment firm they co-founded in 2020.

The Chainsmokers India tour ticket prices

Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows are already selling like hot cakes on BookMyShow. GA, VIP, and Fanpit tickets are priced at Rs 3500, Rs 6000, and Rs 7000 in Mumbai. In Bengaluru, GA Phase 2, VIP Phase 3, and Fanpit Phase 2 tickets are available for the cost of Rs 2500, Rs 4000, and Rs 8000. The tickets for Delhi show will soon go live on the entertainment ticketing platform.

READ | Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027; check dates, venues, cities, how to book tickets, prices

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