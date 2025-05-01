Set in the beautifully eerie St. Vincent College, the story revolves around the mysterious legend of the “Virgin Tree”—a haunted spot that comes alive every Valentine’s Day in search of true love.

Written & Directed by: Sidhaant Sachdev

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Nickunj Sharma, Aasif Khan, and more

Duration: 2h10m

Rating: 4

If Bollywood’s horror-comedy genre needed a jolt of fresh energy, The Bhootnii delivers it with flair. Blending desi supernatural legends with college drama, sharp humor, and a beating emotional core, this film doesn’t aim for subtle chills—it goes big, bold, and unabashedly masala. Sidhaant Sachdev’s direction walks a fine line between chaos and control, managing to wrangle horror tropes, heartfelt moments, and laugh-out-loud absurdities into one oddly charming package.

Set in the beautifully eerie St. Vincent College, the story revolves around the mysterious legend of the “Virgin Tree”—a haunted spot that comes alive every Valentine’s Day in search of true love. The spirit’s obsession with affection turns deadly as Holi approaches, and the 27 days in between are filled with spooky encounters, emotional revelations, and laugh-out-loud moments. What really makes this plot zing is Sachdev’s tight grip on pacing and atmosphere. He creates a world where you’re as invested in the characters’ friendships and love stories as you are in the lurking dread that creeps in with every frame.

At the heart of the madness is Sanjay Dutt as ‘Baba’, a paranormal investigator with the grit of a ghostbuster and the swagger of a rockstar. Dutt is magnetic—equal parts hilarious and heroic—delivering his best performance in years. Sunny Singh steps into the shoes of Shantanu with effortless charm, playing the love-struck, unsuspecting protagonist with sincerity and warmth. Palak Tiwari adds heart as Ananya, grounding the story emotionally, while Nickunj Sharma (aka BeYouNick) and Aasif Khan deliver some of the film’s biggest laughs with their impeccable comic timing. Mouni Roy, as the spectral Mohabbat, deserves special mention—her performance is both chilling and strangely heartbreaking, striking the right balance of menace and melancholy.

The technical aspect of the film is very good. Santhosh Thundiyil’s cinematography makes even empty corridors feel alive with tension, and the visual effects are nothing short of top-tier. From the eerie movements of the spirit to the transitions between reality and the supernatural, everything is rendered with polish and precision. The editing by Bunty Negi keeps the 2-hour-10-minute runtime zipping along without a dull moment.

The music of the is varied and diverse, especially Mahakaal Mahakaali song, which is fan favourite. The background score, too, knows exactly when to creep, when to boom, and when to step aside and let the story breathe.

Dialogue is another high point. Clever, crisp, and sometimes wickedly funny, the writing never talks down to the audience. The characters speak like real people—but with a dash of filmi flair that keeps things light even when the ghostly tension ratchets up.

What makes The Bhootnii a true standout, though, is its emotional core. Beneath the laughs and shrieks is a story about longing, loneliness, and the need to be seen and loved—even by the supernatural. It’s a film that understands the power of storytelling not just to scare, but to connect.

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii brings a splash of style and spook from two power-packed production houses.

The Bhootnii isn’t just a ghost story—it’s a vibrant, genre-mashing celebration of storytelling itself. With memorable characters, infectious music, and visuals that pop off the screen, it’s a film that doesn’t play by the rules, and that’s exactly its charm. If you’re in the mood for something spooky, silly, and surprisingly soulful, this film is a haunting worth chasing.