Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics

Haryana man, who paid Rs 45 lakh for 'Dunki' route to US, shot dead in California over urination, know what happened

7 must-watch Bollywood films on disability: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to Anurag Basu’s Barfi

Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps? Ban triggers protest

Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees? Will it cause Russian economy to collapse?

With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise

The Chase teaser: MS Dhoni appears with R Madhavan, leaves fans speculating about making Bollywood debut

HAL or GE: Who's really sabotaging India's Tejas programme?

'They are known for selflessness…': Salman Khan shares heartfelt message on Punjab flood crisis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historic

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise

Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE UPDATES: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed

Nepal LIVE: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew impos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online

Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Bengal Files, was released on September 5, 2025. The movie explores the communal violence that occurred in Bengal during the 1940s. Check the details for its online streaming availability.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri make another hard-hitting film in his much-discussed Files series. After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, his latest project, The Bengal Files, was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. This new film explores the dark chapter of communal violence that shook Bengal in the 1940s.

Fans of Vivek Agnihotri's previous works are eager to know when they can stream The Bengal Files online. Let's check the details of its OTT release.

OTT release details

According to the reports, The Bengal Files is expected to stream on Zee5 after its theatrical run. Vivek Agnihotri’s earlier films, such as The Kashmir Files, also made their digital premieres on Zee5. 

Typically, films are ready to stream on OTT platforms about four to six weeks after the theatrical release. If this happens, audiences can expect the Bengal File to debut online by October 2025. However, the official date has yet to be confirmed by the makers. 

ALSO READ: Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'

The historical backdrop of the film

The Bengal Files revisits a painful yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history, the communal violence, real events such as Direct Action Day (August 16, 1946), the Great Calcutta Killings, and the Noakhali riots. Audiences are taken through the tensions, brutality, and human suffering of that era. Director Vivek Agnihotri has emphasised that the film is not meant to spread division but to confront the harsh truths of the past. 

The cast and performances

The Bengal Files boasts a powerful cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, who also played a pivotal role in The Kashmir Files. This talented ensemble enhances the film’s credibility and ensures it resonates strongly with audiences.

ALSO READ: The Bengal Files: Protesters gather outside theatre in West Bengal, demand screening of Vivek Agnihotri’s film

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'
Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror..
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha is first wild card contestant in Salman Khan show
Lunar eclipse 2025: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India; check timings
Lunar eclipse 2025: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India; check timin
Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'
Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg
Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...
Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Revanna gets THIS job in prison
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE