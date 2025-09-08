The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online

Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Bengal Files, was released on September 5, 2025. The movie explores the communal violence that occurred in Bengal during the 1940s. Check the details for its online streaming availability.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri make another hard-hitting film in his much-discussed Files series. After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, his latest project, The Bengal Files, was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. This new film explores the dark chapter of communal violence that shook Bengal in the 1940s.

Fans of Vivek Agnihotri's previous works are eager to know when they can stream The Bengal Files online. Let's check the details of its OTT release.

OTT release details

According to the reports, The Bengal Files is expected to stream on Zee5 after its theatrical run. Vivek Agnihotri’s earlier films, such as The Kashmir Files, also made their digital premieres on Zee5.

Typically, films are ready to stream on OTT platforms about four to six weeks after the theatrical release. If this happens, audiences can expect the Bengal File to debut online by October 2025. However, the official date has yet to be confirmed by the makers.

The historical backdrop of the film

The Bengal Files revisits a painful yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history, the communal violence, real events such as Direct Action Day (August 16, 1946), the Great Calcutta Killings, and the Noakhali riots. Audiences are taken through the tensions, brutality, and human suffering of that era. Director Vivek Agnihotri has emphasised that the film is not meant to spread division but to confront the harsh truths of the past.

The cast and performances

The Bengal Files boasts a powerful cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, who also played a pivotal role in The Kashmir Files. This talented ensemble enhances the film’s credibility and ensures it resonates strongly with audiences.

