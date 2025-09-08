The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Aryan Khan did what Bollywood failed to achieve- Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman in one series; fans react

Aryan Khan did what Bollywood failed to achive till now, brining Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in one project.

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is out now. The first preview left fans intrigued, as the series is loud and wickedly entertaining. The seven-episode series has sharp one-liners, starry cameos, unapologetically larger-than-life moments, and of course, Shah Rukh Khan.

The basic plot of The Ba**ds of Bollywoood

The basic premise of the series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his ever-supportive family by his side — his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan steps into the world of glitter and grit.

Aasmaan soon finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Throw the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) into the mix, along with Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback, and what follows is a sharp, self-aware saga, set against the irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.

Watch the trailer

Netizens' reaction to The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer

The trailer went viral in no time, and netizens are going gaga about SRK's cameo, and his reaction to a joke made on his Badshah status. "Baap Shah Rukh Khan ho to pura Bollywood mile jata hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "This is the first ever project where we are going to witness cameos of Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan." One of the netizens wrote, "SRK is a genius of marketing. The way he has mounted this picture is something else only. He has, and he will surely move mountains to make his children successful in the industry."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood teases a cameo coup for the ages — the three Khans coming together for the first time ever. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, and the likes are sure to thrill audiences and add to the build-up anticipation for the Netflix series. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will stream on Netflix from September 19.