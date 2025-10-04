The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has one of its most intriguing characters in Ghafoor’s burqa-clad daughter. Her brief yet impactful role left audiences curious, and now the mystery behind the masked character is finally being talked about!

Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is packed with quirky characters and surprise cameos. Among them was a mysterious figure that caught everyone’s attention: Ghafoor’s daughter, always seen wearing a burqa with her face hidden. Viewers never got a glimpse of who she really was, until now.

Actress Kanchan Khilare recently shared on Instagram that she was the one behind the burqa. Posting a fun video, she confirmed her blink-and-miss role that still managed to leave a mark on the audience.

A h idden c haracter wi th a k ey r ole

In the series, Ghafoor, played by Arshad Warsi, kidnaps protagonist Aasman so that his daughter, a die-hard fan and aspiring filmmaker, can meet him and share her script. Although the daughter’s face is never revealed, the scene plays an important part in moving the story forward. This small role, with just her voice and presence, became a talking point among fans.

Kanchan o pens up a bout the e xperience

Kanchan Khilare admitted that at first, she didn’t think much about the role since her face wouldn’t be visible. However, when friends and followers started recognising her, she decided to share the story. She also revealed that she once auditioned for Hollywood film Heart of Stone (a role that eventually went to Alia Bhatt) but didn’t get the part, and instead of being disheartened, she chose to see it as a learning step.

With Aryan Khan’s debut series grabbing all the buzz, Kanchan’s reveal has only added more excitement for fans, proving that even the smallest characters can make a big impact.