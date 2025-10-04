Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Israel orders readiness for first phase of Trump's hostage-release plan

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...

India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live on TV and online?

Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female Prime Minister, but women are not happy - here's why

Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Another hate crime? 27-year-old student from Hyderabad killed in US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has one of its most intriguing characters in Ghafoor’s burqa-clad daughter. Her brief yet impactful role left audiences curious, and now the mystery behind the masked character is finally being talked about!

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is packed with quirky characters and surprise cameos. Among them was a mysterious figure that caught everyone’s attention: Ghafoor’s daughter, always seen wearing a burqa with her face hidden. Viewers never got a glimpse of who she really was, until now.

Actress Kanchan Khilare recently shared on Instagram that she was the one behind the burqa. Posting a fun video, she confirmed her blink-and-miss role that still managed to leave a mark on the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A hidden character with a key role

In the series, Ghafoor, played by Arshad Warsi, kidnaps protagonist Aasman so that his daughter, a die-hard fan and aspiring filmmaker, can meet him and share her script. Although the daughter’s face is never revealed, the scene plays an important part in moving the story forward. This small role, with just her voice and presence, became a talking point among fans.

Kanchan opens up about the experience

Kanchan Khilare admitted that at first, she didn’t think much about the role since her face wouldn’t be visible. However, when friends and followers started recognising her, she decided to share the story. She also revealed that she once auditioned for Hollywood film Heart of Stone (a role that eventually went to Alia Bhatt) but didn’t get the part, and instead of being disheartened, she chose to see it as a learning step.

With Aryan Khan’s debut series grabbing all the buzz, Kanchan’s reveal has only added more excitement for fans, proving that even the smallest characters can make a big impact.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...
Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on hi
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how much the cast charged for rom-com
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'
Janhvi Kapoor says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE