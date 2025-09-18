The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, calls Aryan Khan's show...; shares unseen photos from premiere night

At the grand premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Kajol shared unseen photos and videos, jokingly calling the show 'Beep Beeps of Bollywood.' Her playful post, filled with laughter and warmth, won hearts as she cheered Aryan on.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood had a star-studded grand premiere on September 17, 2025, marking Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut. The glittering red carpet saw several celebrities in attendance, including Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who came out to support the young filmmaker on his big day.

Adding her signature charm, Kajol later dropped unseen photos and videos from the event on Instagram. While cheering Aryan, she couldn’t stop laughing as she playfully mispronounced the show’s title, calling it 'Beep Beeps of Bollywood.' Her light-hearted moment left everyone in splits. Sharing the post, she wrote, 'With the Ba**ds of Bollywood ;) congrats @aryan .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited ..' Her words reflected both affection and excitement for Aryan’s debut project.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood is set to stream on Netflix from September 18, 2025. The series is a satirical comedy-drama that dives into the glamorous yet cut-throat world of Bollywood, exploring the struggles of outsiders trying to make their mark.

All eyes on Aryan Khan's first step

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show features a talented ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, and Mona Singh. With the hype surrounding its release and the warm support from industry stalwarts, fans are eager to see if Aryan's directorial debut will live up to the buzz.

Kajol's laughter-filled post has only added more excitement, making the countdown to the show's release even more thrilling.