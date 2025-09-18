The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos in Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut; Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more

Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds Of Bollywood is now on Netflix, packed with 21 celebrity cameos. From Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan to a surprise Ranbir Kapoor appearance, the show blends humour, drama, and a glimpse into Bollywood’s chaotic glamour.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds Of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. The show has grabbed attention not only for its storyline and Aryan's family legacy but also for its impressive lineup of 21 celebrity cameos, including a surprise appearance that has fans buzzing.

Episode-by-episode star appearances

Episode 1

The opening episode wastes no time, featuring eight star appearances within the first 20 minutes. Karan Johar plays a recurring role that stretches across several episodes. The episode also brings in Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan.

Episode 2

This episode introduces Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli, who share a quirky conversation about idlis and vada pav. Badshah appears in a fun dream sequence. Karan Johar also returns in his recurring role.

Episode 3

Emraan Hashmi makes a cameo to assist Lakshay and Sahher's characters with their chemistry on Karan Johar's request, adding a humorous and helpful touch.

Episode 4

Arshad Warsi appears as a gangster in an extended cameo. Karan Johar and Badshah also make appearances, but the highlight is Salman Khan, who shows up at a glamorous Bollywood party scene.

Episode 5

Arshad Warsi reprises his role as the gangster Gafoor, continuing his storyline from the previous episode.

Episode 6

Shah Rukh Khan appears in a comical misunderstanding scene. The episode also features a star-studded award show segment, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Shalini Passi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Arjun Kapoor.

Episode 7

Karan Johar and Arshad Warsi return once more, but the episode steals the spotlight with Ranbir Kapoor’s brief cameo, appearing as himself while Karan Johar helps Anya Singh’s character navigate the film industry.

About the series

The show features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. It follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer trying to make his mark in the glamorous yet ruthless world of Bollywood.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood blends comedy, drama, and high-energy storytelling, with a fast-paced narrative and self-aware humour. Netflix bills it as 'the baddest, filmiest show on Earth,' full of celebrity cameos, drama, and the highs and lows of chasing a Bollywood dream.