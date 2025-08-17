The Ba***ds of Bollywood: First look of Aryan Khan breaks the internet, fans say 'aisa laga SRK hai'; watch

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first look of the show Ba**ds of Bollywood, instantly putting Aryan in the spotlight.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming series Ba**ds of Bollywood. The project has already created a strong buzz, and excitement around its release is building.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first look of the show, instantly putting Aryan in the spotlight. Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons between him and his father, with many saying he should have been in front of the camera as the hero instead of behind it.