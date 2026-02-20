FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu, but THIS reality star lifts winner's trophy? He is...

The grand finale of The 50 was shot on Thursday, February 19, and as per the social media buzz, a reality show veteran, who has even Bigg Boss has won the first season of the new captive show, beating the biggest contestants in the race.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu, but THIS reality star lifts winner's trophy? He is...
The 50
The 50: Banijay Asia's captive reality show has completed the grand finale shoot, and the winner's name has been leaked on the internet. Since its premiere on February 1, The 50 has captivated the audience. The show replaced Bigg Boss 19, and it went on air soon after Gaurav Khanna lifted Bigg Boss 19's winner trophy. The 50 had a challenge to impress a section of the audience who love watching reality shows. Over the days, and thanks to the interesting lineup of the contestants, The 50 made a mark, and over its run, it became one of the most-streamed shows on JioHotstar. 

Who won The 50? 

The 50 had four finalists: Shiv Thakare, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Kaka Vikrant, and Rajat Dalal. As per the social media buzz, the finale was shot on February 19 (Thursday), and Shiv Thakare has beaten the other three finalists, becoming the season's winner. On X, the BBTak handle shared the news of Shiv Thakare becoming the winner of The 50 and tweeted, "BREAKING! Shiv Thakare becomes the WINNER of India's biggest reality show, The 50."

Going by this tweet, Shiv defeated Faisal, Kaka, and Rajat in the final race and became the ultimate champion. The fans of Shiv, who supported him throughout the show, will stand a chance to win Rs 50 lakh prize money. However, there is no official confirmation about Shiv becoming the winner. The winner will be announced with the episode that will be aired soon. 

Internet reacts to Shiv Thakare becoming the winner of The 50

The tweet from the handle went viral with divided feelings among the netizens. While a section of netizens congratulated Shiv, another section of netizens called him unworthy. A netizen wrote, "Kaha se winner bana? It was there Winning moment shooting. No final task, and it will be on Mar 14." Another netizen wrote, "Shiv Thakare won The 50 Show on Shiv Jayanti. This is absolutely a coincidence." One of the netizens wrote, "Khairati winner no contribution in the show, just because he is from Mumbai and had good relations with makers, so he is the winner." The 50 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors. 

