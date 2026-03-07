The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

Rajat Dalal, the fitness influencer and reality TV star, suffered a tendon tear on the first day of filming The 50. Initially, the tear was 2.8 cm, but it worsened to 3 cm during the show. Despite the pain, he completed all his tasks, showing determination and commitment.

Rajat Dalal, the fitness influencer and reality TV star, suffered a tendon tear on the first day of filming The 50. Initially, the tear was 2.8 cm, but it worsened to 3 cm during the show. Despite the pain, he completed all his tasks, showing determination and commitment.

Surgery and recovery:

After completing the shooting process, Rajat needed to have surgery for tendon repair. He posted a hospital photograph on Instagram, which showed him wearing a cast while he smiled at his fans. He wrote in Hindi the following words, which mean 'A person learns to stand after falling many times.' He showed his medical report to fans, which proved that he had no fractures, but he had a tendon tear. Rajat confirmed the surgery was successful and he is now recovering well. Co-stars like Arbaz Patel and fans have sent wishes for a speedy recovery.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'

Rajat’s role in The 50:

The show The 50, which started on February 1, brings together 50 famous people who compete through challenges while forming alliances in a palace setting. Rajat developed effective game strategies which allowed his team to achieve success throughout the competition. Nehal Chudasama and Arushi joined his alliance, which made his group more powerful. Rajat showed determination to finish the competition despite his injury, which earned him respect from both fans and fellow contestants. He can now dedicate his time to recovery after completing the shooting and undergoing his surgical procedure.

Rajat’s commitment and courage have won admiration online. Fans are sending him encouraging messages and hoping for a full recovery. Many praised his determination to finish the show despite a serious injury, highlighting his resilience and professional dedication.