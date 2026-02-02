Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?
T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him ‘Gunda’ and demands his removal
Day after crash, Sensex, Nifty rebound; this is how stock market reacts to Union Budget 2026
Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral
Amaal Mallik reveals how his family background caused him losses in Bollywood: 'People removed me...'
Kolkata: Gang war erupts ahead of assembly election, bombs hurled, shops ransacked
Who is Vandi Verma? Indian-origin mastermind behind NASA's first AI-planned rover drive on Mars
Who is Veerabhadran Ramanathan? 82-year-old Indian-origin climate scientist wins ‘Nobel of Geosciences’
ENTERTAINMENT
Rajat Dalal slapped Digvijay Rathee during a task on The 50, sparking online outrage. Fans called him a 'gunda and praised Digvijay for staying calm, while the fight revived their past conflicts from Bigg Boss 18.
A promo from the new reality show The 50 has caused a big stir online. In the video, contestants Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee get into a physical fight during a task, shocking both viewers and the other participants. The clip shows Digvijay questioning Rajat's behaviour, which he described as hypocritical, and their argument developed from that point. Rajat suddenly slapped Digvijay and he grabbed Digvijay by the neck before he pushed him backwards, which required other contestants to intervene and pull them apart.
The fight caused strong reactions online. Fans called Rajat a 'gunda' (thug) and demanded that he be removed from the show immediately. Viewers who watched the show praised Digvijay for maintaining his composure while he handled the situation, which required his professional expertise to deal with the attack. Social media users expressed their disapproval of physical violence in reality shows and they criticised the promotional content which displayed violent conduct.
How colors is letting rajat do all this without consequences in bb he did same.
byu/Hot-Fill7042 inThe50IN
Rajat and Digvijay have had multiple disputes in the past. Both contestants appeared on Bigg Boss 18, which led to increased conflicts between them. The 50 show has brought their longstanding feud to new audiences, which has generated fresh discussions among fans and viewers.
Also read: Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
The 50 is a competitive reality show where 50 celebrities live together and face challenges to survive in the game. The show will be broadcast on Colors TV and streamed on JioHotstar. The recent controversy has already made the show one of the most talked-about reality programs before its official launch. Online users have different opinions about Rajat Dalal's actions in the promo. The show delivers both entertainment and dramatic elements but viewers believe that violence should not be shown and they are monitoring how the producers handle this situation.