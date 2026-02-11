The 50: Nikki Tamboli slams Prince Narula for body-shaming: 'So-called husband...'

Nikki Tamboli condemned Prince Narula’s body-shaming comments on The 50, calling out behind-the-back mockery on social media. Her team and fans supported her, sparking discussions on body positivity, respect, and self-confidence on reality TV.

Nikki Tamboli, a popular TV personality, recently reacted after a controversial moment on the reality show The 50. Prince Narula made a statement about Nikki's physical appearance during the show, which many viewers found to be disrespectful. Nikki used social media to denounce the statement, which she claimed was body-shaming and should not happen, especially on national television.

Nikki Tamboli wrote on X:

'So-called husband, father, public figure. If someone spoke about your daughter’s body like this, would you laugh too? This isn’t a strategy. This isn’t a game. This is body-shaming done the coward’s way.' Cameras don’t cancel character. Influence doesn’t excuse disrespect. Mocking someone behind their back isn’t power. If you have something to say, say it to the face. Behind-the-back mocking isn’t strength; it’s fear pretending to be confidence. And influence without responsibility? That’s not leadership. That’s failure. That’s a weakness with an audience

Team and fans support:

Nikki's team released a statement to support her because they believe those comments should not exist in the show. Fans showed their support for Nikki by stating that personal attacks should not occur because the competition should remain the main focus. People showed their admiration for her because of her actual ability to deal with the situation.

Reality show tensions:

The show contained multiple violent episodes, which occurred at different times. The first contestant created personal conflicts with Nikki through his comments about her physical appearance. The incidents demonstrated how difficult it is to participate in reality television competitions, which involve high emotional intensity.

Broader conversation:

The incident developed into online discussions about body positivity, TV shows and people's need to treat each other with dignity. Fans praised Nikki for standing her ground and encouraged more awareness about treating others with respect, both on-screen and off-screen. Viewers are now watching closely to see how the show and contestants handle such issues in future episodes. Nikki's response has started discussions about confidence and self-respect and the need to publicly confront body-shaming.