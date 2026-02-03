FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know reasons in 5 points

India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene

Supreme Court warns Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to quit India

India's big trade deal win: US, European Union lower tariffs; '2 deals in 2 weeks', What's the catch?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus plunges into gorge

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

The reality show The 50 has captured attention with its unique format, 50 contestants, and strategic challenges. The masked figure, The Lion, adds mystery, overseeing tasks and rules while keeping his identity hidden, making the show suspenseful and must-watch.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The new reality show The 50, which premiered on February 1, 2026, has quickly become popular for its unique format and suspenseful gameplay. The show features 50 contestants, including celebrities and social media influencers, living together in a luxurious mansion. The participants take part in strategic tasks, which include challenges and team-building activities that require both cooperative efforts and smart strategic development to succeed. The show establishes its elimination process through contestant performance and strategic decisions, which differ from other programs that use audience voting for this purpose.

The lion: A masked mystery:

The show features The Lion, who serves as its primary mysterious element. The Lion oversees challenges, enforces rules and introduces twists into the game. The Lion's true identity remains unknown to both contestants and viewers who watch the show. The masked character has generated enormous online interest because fans and viewers are trying to guess his true identity.

Speculation and denials:

Before the show began, names like Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav were widely guessed as The Lion. Abhishek Malhan denied the rumours in an interview, explaining that he is not part of the show, and the speculation started because of a lion design on his outfit. The producers have intentionally kept the character's identity secret for the entire season to create suspense throughout the show.

Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 11: Despite drop, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film nears Rs 400 crore worldwide

Why fans are hooked:

The Lion creates an atmosphere of mystery and excitement that maintains suspenseful tension between contestants and their audience. The show delivers unpredictable content through fresh challenges, unexpected plot developments and surprise elements in each episode. The show has generated substantial excitement because fans are sharing their theories about The Lion's identity through online discussions. The 50 has become a must-watch reality show because it combines celebrity appearances with influencer participation, strategic challenges and The Lion's hidden identity. The Lion's unknown identity functions as the main subject of public discussion, which guarantees that viewers will watch each episode with great attention.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway
Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus plunges into gorge
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know reasons in 5 points
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar, here's why
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American compani
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement