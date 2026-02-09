The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal got into a heated argument with Bhavya Singh on The 50, which later turned personal. Bhavya called Divya fake and claimed she lives separately from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. Neither Divya nor Apurva has responded to the allegations yet, sparking online debate.

Divya Agarwal recently became part of a big argument on the reality show The 50. During a task on the show, Divya had a disagreement with fellow contestant Bhavya Singh. The normal fight that occurred during the game developed into a serious situation that became personal. Divya started to cry because her emotions became too strong for her to control. She was seen missing her husband and feeling low. The situation increased in intensity when Bhavya made strong statements about Divya's personal life.

Bhavya makes shocking allegations:

After the fight, Bhavya Singh spoke to other contestants and made shocking claims about Divya. She called Divya 'fake' and a 'gold digger.' Bhavya also alleged that Divya does not live with her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, even though they are married. Bhavya said she had personal information about Divya and her husband because she knew that they were not living together. The show contained a scene which showed two people arguing, but their fight soon became apparent to all viewers.

Divya and Apurva’s marriage:

Divya Agarwal married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024 in a traditional ceremony. Divya shared her happy married life moments through social media after her wedding. Divya deleted several photographs with her husband, which caused people to believe their marriage faced difficulties. At that time, Divya had clearly said that everything was fine between her and Apurva and that there was no separation.

No response yet, fans react:

The two people who have not yet responded to Bhavya Singh's allegations are Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. The internet has attracted more attention because it has chosen to remain silent. Some fans feel anxious about the situation, while other fans believe that participants should keep their private lives hidden during reality television shows. The episode has created a lot of buzz on social media, and viewers are now waiting to see if Divya will respond to the allegations in the coming episodes.