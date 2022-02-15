That play after which Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan became friends

The Delhi theatre circuit has given many acclaimed actors to the Hindi film industry, and Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan are just two of them. Though the two actors have worked only in one film together—Veer Zaara—but they have been friends since their initial days in acting. They both were part of the Barry John acting group.

Journalist Piyush Pandey, in his biography of Manoj Bajpayee titled ‘Kuch Paane Ki Zid’, has given a glimpse of Bajpayee’s theatre days in Delhi when he was learning the tricks of the trade. Bajpayee has been quoted as saying that it was Barry John who taught him not just acting but also some essential life skills.

John was working on a play titled Baghdad Ka Ghulam and had organised a workshop for it. Shah Rukh Khan was also an important part of the play. However, neither Bajpayee nor Khan was in the lead role. It was veteran Raghuvir Yadav who was playing the central character in the show.

Bajpayee, who had come from a rural background, couldn’t mingle with the urban crowd at the workshop in the beginning, but when Barry John suggested football as an activity, he wholeheartedly participated in it. This is when artists from different economic and cultural backgrounds started understanding each other.

By the time the workshop finished, Bajpayee, Khan and others had become friends.

READ | How Rajneeti totally changed Manoj Bajpayee’s career

Today, when both—Bajpayee and Khan—are at the peak of their careers, it’s disappointing that they have worked just in one film together. With their unique skills, they would have made many films a spectacle to watch out for.