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'Thankyou for standing with students': CJP applauds Ayesha Khan after NEET protest detention

CJP praised actor Ayesha Khan for supporting students after she was detained by Mumbai Police on July 22 while joining protests over the NEET paper leak and education reforms.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

'Thankyou for standing with students': CJP applauds Ayesha Khan after NEET protest detention
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On July 22, Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai Police while attempting to join the nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak scandal, which is being led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). 

Cockroach Janta Party praised Ayesha Khan:

A lot of people were detained during the protest and Ayesha is one of them. She is fighting with the police because they were forcing her to sit in the police van and taking her to Mumbai's Worli Police Station. The actor, who became well-known for her role in the Dhurandhar song 'Shararat,' posted a video taken inside the police station on July 23. She said in the video that Mumbai Police had arrested her just for being on the street.

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Now, a week later, as the demonstrations started to fade, Ayesha posted a video of herself working out on Instagram, and the official account of the Cockroach Janta Party publicly commended her for helping the students' cause. 'Thank you, Ayesha, for standing with students and supporting their voice,' the party wrote in their remark. Your bravery and dedication to their cause demonstrate how crucial it is to defend justice and education.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in Shillong after Supreme Court cancels bail

About the Protest

A month-long sit-in and hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk marked the start of the protests, which were spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party over the NEET paper leak controversy and calls for educational reforms. On July 20, the campaign intensified with a 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi and solidarity demonstrations in other cities, where police used tear gas and lathi charges, inciting indignation.

Actor Ayesha Khan was arrested on July 22 in Mumbai while attempting to participate in the protest. She claimed she was pulled up simply for standing on the road, and the CJP publicly commended her for standing up for the voices of the students.

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