Thank You OTT release: When, where to watch Naga Chaitanya starrer romantic drama

Thank You film poster/Naga Chaitanya-Instagram

Naga Chaitanya's recent theatrical release was Telugu romantic drama Thank You which hit theatres on July 22. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the romantic comedy stars Raashii Khanna as the leading lady and also features Malavika Nair and Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor in prominent roles.

Now, the film is ready for its OTT premiere as Amazon Prime Video India announced on Tuesday, August 9, that Thank You will start streaming on its platform from August 11. "they are here to drown you into a pleasant sea of wholesomeness with a very distinct storyline #ThankYouOnPrime, Aug 11", wrote the OTT giant on its social media channels.

Establishing the themes of self-discovery, Thank You depicts Naga Chaitanya's character Abhi navigating his way through life and love. Abhi plays a young and wealthy businessman who was once a happy-go-lucky guy but becomes self-centered and arrogant due to circumstances.

In an interview before the film, the son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga revealed that the younger version of his character is indeed a Mahesh Babu fan after one of the videos from the film's sets was leaked in which he was seen watching Mahesh Babu's 2006 action thriller film Pokiri, which was remade in Hindi as Salman Khan's Wanted.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Naga says, "There was small footage that was leaked from the making where I'm watching Mahesh Babu's film Pokiri. Because the film (Thank You) travels through a certain timeline of this character Abhi from school to college to him becoming a successful startup billionaire, we wanted to use a layer of cinema in it as well like how cinema has evolved."



Meanwhile, Naga is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Love Story star portrays an army officer named Balaraju 'Bala' Bodi in the Advait Chandan directorial which releases in cinemas on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's family drama Raksha Bandhan.