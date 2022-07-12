Thank You: Naga Chaitanya confirms his character is a Mahesh Babu fan in romantic comedy

Naga Chaitanya-Mahesh Babu/File photos

Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his next Telugu film titled Thank You slated to release in cinemas on July 22. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the romantic comedy stars Raashii Khanna as the leading lady and also features Malavika Nair and Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor in prominent roles.

In a recent interview, the son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga confirmed that the younger version of his character is indeed a Mahesh Babu fan after one of the videos from the film's sets was leaked in which the Love Story actor was seen watching Mahesh Babu's 2006 action thriller film Pokiri, which was remade in Hindi as Salman Khan's Wanted.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Naga says, "There was small footage that was leaked from the making where I'm watching Mahesh Babu's film Pokiri. Because the film (Thank You) travels through a certain timeline of this character Abhi from school to college to him becoming a successful startup billionaire, we wanted to use a layer of cinema in it as well like how cinema has evolved."



Chaitanya, or as he is fondly called Chay by his fans, further added that his character Abhi is a part of the Mahesh Babu fan club in college. Meanwhile, after Thank You, he will make his Bollywood debut in the much anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles.

Slated to release on August 11, the Advait Chandan directorial is the official remake of Tom Hanks' multiple-Oscar-winning 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump. It will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar at the box office as both films will be releasing on the extended Independence Day weekend.