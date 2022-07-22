Thank You movie Twitter review: Cine-goers call Naga Chaitanya starrer 'a classic, feel-good film'

Naga Chaitanya-Poster

Thank You movie Twitter review: The highly-anticipated film of South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya titled Thank You hit the theatres today (July 22). The trailer of this much-talked-about film which was released earlier this month piqued the viewers' interest in the film and raised expectations and excitement among Chay's loyal fan following.

Establishing the themes of self-discovery, the theatrical trailer of Thank You depicted Naga Chaitanya's character navigating his way through life and love. A Vikram K Kumar film, Naga Chaitanya plays Abhi, a young and wealthy businessman who was once a happy-go-lucky guy but became self-centred and arrogant due to circumstances. He is portrayed as an aggressive man who is proud of his success. As seen in the trailer, Chaitanya sports different looks which left fans asking for more.

Now, with the film hitting the theatres, the early reviews of the Naga Chaitanya starrer have started pouring in on social media. Moviegoers who watched the early morning shows of Thank You are of the opinion that it's a 'classic, feel-good movie' with an excellent performance by none other than Chay.

"#ThankYouTheMovie block buster .it's a feel good and emotional @chay_akkineni excellent performance," wrote a Twitter user. "#ThankYouTheMovie wowww. Just finished watching,It’s beautiful journey @chay_akkineni #NagaChaitanya is so convincing in three diff looks ..just wanted to say Thank you.. every frame is so beautiful @pcsreeram sir, @MusicThaman music is just soulful @RaashiiKhanna_ the best," tweeted yet another user.

Check out some tweets below:

#ThankYouTheMovie Simple and clean feel good classic movie

Good climax message oriented movie..

Excellent first half

Good second half

Single man show @chay_akkineni

Top notch bgm @MusicThaman

Photograph @pcsreeram https://t.co/QBkkDoS7Vs July 21, 2022

#ThankYouTheMovie wowww. Just finished watching ,It’s beautiful journey @chay_akkineni #NagaChaitanya is so convincing in three diff looks ..just wanted to say Thank you .. every frame is so beautiful @pcsreeram sir, @MusicThaman music is just soulful @RaashiiKhanna_ the best — Bala (@ramana_nanduri) July 21, 2022

#ThankYouTheMovie just finished show it’s a nice movie overall @chay_akkineni perfectly suits for the role. Good work by @MusicThaman bgm and songs pic.twitter.com/o8Nf4yhmbl — Rakeshreddy (@Rakeshr04707105) July 21, 2022

#ThankYouTheMovie block buster .it's a feel good and emotional .@chay_akkineni excellent performance — Kumar (@Kumar47007099) July 22, 2022

@chay_akkineni ra luchaaasss

Blockbuster kottesam Saami

Nice acting ramp adinchav

Performance peaks asalu #ThankYouTheMovie

Fans ki pandaga #NagaChaitanya love you Annayya pic.twitter.com/Zi94edkS8P — chaitu saami (@MJitendra999) July 22, 2022



Apart from Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor. The film's story is driven by how these personalities affect Chaitanya's life.

"A greater sort of love is love that let's go rather than pressuring loved ones to stay," Naga Chaitanya says in a dialogue in the trailer, which hints at the film's theme and tone.

Thank You, which hit the screens today, is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Thaman composed the music.