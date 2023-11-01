Headlines

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

Pa Ranjith's next film Thangalaan stars Vikram as a ferocious tribal warrior.

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

The teaser of Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon. The film, set in the 19th century, tells the story of how the British faced off against the tribals of India in what later became the Kolar Gold Mines. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram as a fierce tribal warrior. The teaser was appreciated by fans for its intensity and ferocity.

The teaser follows a non-linear format with interspersed scenes and no dialogue whatsoever. Marked by GV Prakash’s haunting background score, the teaser introduces Vikram as a warrior. It shows the warrior killing men with ease, ripping a cobra into two with his bare hands. We get a glimpse of British officers trying to find the gold mines in the region and Vikram even helping them initially.

However, things soon come to a head as he single-handedly faces off against the foreign adversaries, spilling blood. The gory spectacle had fans spellbound. One wrote, “No VFX overdose, the trailer is looking so real. This will be a promising movie.” Another fan commented on the teaser video, “I am stunned how Southern film industries as a whole matured and even better over a period of time now compared to others. Well done.” There was a lot of praise for Vikram too. “57 years old still no one can beat Vikram energy,” wrote one fan.

While Thangalaan is not set in the same universe, it has a curious connection with the Kannada blockbuster KGF. The Yash-starrer told a fictional tale of Kolar Gold Fields and how a crime empire sprung from it. Thangalaan takes a similar route in retelling the history of the area before it became a gold mine and when it was ruled by local tribes.

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, also stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy. The film is slated for a release on Republic Day (January 26), 2024.

