Thangalaan turned out to be a huge flop at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, the period action adventure film Thangalaan was released in cinemas on August 15 coinciding with India's Independence Day. It also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan in pivotal roles. The Vikram-starrer was directed by Pa. Ranjith, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed movies such as Sarpatta Parambarai, Kabali, Kaala, and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu among others.

Made in Rs 100 crore, Thangalaan could only earn Rs 45 crore in India and grossed Rs 68 crore worldwide. It was a major commercial flop. After its poor box office performance, the actioner has now quietly released on Netflix in its original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. There has been no announcement regarding the OTT release of the Hindi dubbed version.

The production house Studio Green shared the news on its social media handles on Tuesday, December 10. Along with sharing the announcement poster, it wrote, "A quest for gold and justice buried deep in the pages of history. Stream the epic Thangalaan, now on Netflix."

The makers had said the story of the film captures "the actual history" of the Kolar Gold Fields. "Over 2 centuries ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes," they added. Vikram plays a fierce tribal leader named Thangalaan, who fights against the British for his own people.

Thangalaan is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green productions. His second biggest flop of the year was Suriya-starrer Kanguva, which just earned Rs 106 crore gross worldwide against its humongous budget of Rs 350 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us