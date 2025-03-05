ENTERTAINMENT
Thandel is based on a true story in which Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were taken prisoners by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.
The Telugu-language romantic action thriller Thandel was released in the cinemas on February 7. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles of Raju and Satya, the film earned positive reviews from the audiences and critics. It became a commercial success as it earned Rs 75 crore net in India and Rs 101 crore gross worldwide.
Now, exactly a month after its theatrical release, Thandel will start streaming on Netflix India from March 7 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Netflix India South took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and made the official announcement. It wrote, "Prema kosam yedu samudhralaina dhaatadaniki osthunnadu mana Thandel (Our Thandel is coming to cross the seven seas for love). Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."
Thandel is based on a true story in which Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were taken prisoners by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years. Talking about the same, the producer Allu Aravind had said, "This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they realised that Pakistan people had caught them and taken them to jail. They were there for 22 years. Their families in the village -- how they suffered, how they rose to bring them back, and what their struggle was - this is the story of the film."
Prema kosam yedu samudhralaina dhaatadaniki osthunnadu mana Thandel!— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 2, 2025
Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam!#ThandelOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/GIBBYHnME9
The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who has previously made critically and commercially acclaimed films Karthikeya, Karthikeya 2, Premam, Savyasachi, and Bloody Mary. He won the National Film Award for Best Telugu Film for the 2022 mystery adventure film Karthikeya 2.
