Thamma, Stree, Munjya and other Maddock’s supernatural universe films ranked by box-office collections

Maddock Films’ supernatural universe has grown tremendously since Stree in 2018. With Stree 2 leading the box office and Thamma making a strong mark, the franchise continues to entertain audiences with its unique blend of horror, comedy and engaging storytelling.

Stree 2 (2024)

The highest-grossing film in Maddock’s supernatural universe, Stree 2 earned an astounding Rs 875 crore globally. Released on August 15, 2024, it had one of the biggest opening days for a Hindi film and set new records for Rajkummar Rao. The movie also became famous for having one of the highest fifth-week collections in Indian cinema history, cementing its status as a fan favourite.

Thamma (2025)

Released during Diwali 2025, Thamma crossed Rs 78.6 crore in India by its fifth day, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Bhediya. The horror-comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, blends folklore, humour and emotion, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and special appearances by Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan.

Munjya (2024)

Munjya was released in June 2024 and became a commercial success with Rs 132 crore worldwide. Praised for its impressive visual effects and strong performances, the film proved that Maddock’s supernatural universe could continue to expand with fresh ideas and engaging stories.

Bhediya (2022)

Released in November 2022, Bhediya grossed approximately Rs 90 crore in India. Audiences loved its unique mix of horror and comedy, and the movie’s popularity has paved the way for an upcoming sequel in the Maddock universe.

Roohi (2021)

Roohi, released in 2021, collected Rs 30.33 crore worldwide. While not as big a commercial hit as later films, it played a key role in building the foundation of Maddock’s horror-comedy franchise, introducing audiences to its quirky and supernatural storytelling style.

Stree (2018)

The original Stree kickstarted Maddock’s supernatural universe in 2018, earning Rs 180 crore worldwide. Its clever mix of horror and comedy captured audiences’ imaginations and set the tone for future films in the franchise.