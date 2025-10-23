Thamma box office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's film dips slightly, earns Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Owing to the post-Diwali working day, the footfalls dropped to about 10 per cent occupancy compared to 16 per cent on Day 1.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

After a strong opening at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy Thamma witnessed a slight fall on the second day (Wednesday). Owing to the post-Diwali working day, the footfalls dropped to about 10 per cent occupancy compared to 16 per cent on Day 1.

Thamma: Day 2 box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma collected Rs 18 crore on Wednesday, managing to keep its day 2 drop to around 25 per cent. The film opened at a net of Rs 24 crore. The film's total collection currently stands at Rs 42 crore. However, the crucial test begins on Thursday, as it faces two working days before the weekend. With the Diwali boost, the film now needs to maintain its momentum to ensure a strong weekend. Trade experts say earning below Rs 100 crore net in the six-day extended weekend would be considered underwhelming, according to Etimes.

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his excitement as Thamma had a bumper opening. Sharing a gratitude note on Instagram along with unseen pictures from the sets of Thamma, he said he is humbled. “Proud. Humbled. Ecstatic! Every year, since I remember, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a film on Diwali. When I was a kid, my parents took me to this magical place that transported me to a world that I had never imagined. Then, I used to take them and Tahira and my kids to watch a big Diwali movie. It is a tradition in my family.. Today, I have taken them to theatres to watch my film - my first Diwali release! It feels incredible!”

He continued, while thanking Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik for trusting him, he mentioned, “I thank #DineshVijan for trusting me to play a character with no reference point like an Indian ‘betaal’. To see people enjoying to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride feels truly amazing. Thank you @amarkaushik for always being there like a rock, your energy truly inspires, and my director @aditya_a_sarpotdar for making me push myself like never before. Thank you @pvijan for always being there!!”

Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik,  Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

